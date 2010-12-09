Yammer Comes In Several Languages, Opens The Rest To Crowdsourcing

We just met with Yammer VP of marketing Steve Apfelberg here at Le Web. Today Yammer are announcing that they’re adding new languages to the network — and crowdsourcing the rest. Yammer is the enterprise social networking app that launched as “Twitter for enterprise” and is now more like “Facebook for enterprise.”



They’re launching with Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish. What’s interesting is that they’re going to crowdsource the other languages. Getting their users to do the work for them may be fine if you’re a free consumer app like Facebook, but that seems out of bounds for an enterprise app that many customers pay for. If we were a VP at a big company that pays for Yammer, we’d be pretty angry to see an app we’re paying for distracting my employees from their work — even though it’s supposed to make them more productive — to work for Yammer for free instead.

Apfelberg responded that “consumer is such a big part of our DNA” (Yammer see themselves as a consumer company, not an enterprise company) that they decided to translate the app the same way Facebook and other consumer apps have. And cross their fingers we guess.

We had a great chat with Apfelberg so we’ll have some interesting numbers on the company pretty soon.

