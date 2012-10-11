After Declaring Silicon Valley Over, Yammer CEO David Sacks Is Backing A New Startup

Yammer CEO David Sacks makes an exception for an intriguing startup.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

David Sacks, the CEO of Yammer, recently sold his company to Microsoft and then declared that “Silicon Valley as we know it may be coming to an end.”He recently defended that position in an interview with Business Insider, saying today’s large Internet companies were well-run and well-positioned to grab most of the big opportunities, and that startups would be better served applying technology to transform other industries.



So we were surprised to see him become an advisor to Twist, a mobile app which helps you alert friends and family members that you may be late.

We asked Sacks why. He said that he viewed Twist as one of those startups tackling a new, real-world category, not another Internet startup:

Twist is at the intersection of the internet and physical world. It’s very much like Uber in that sense—except that it delivers yourself rather than a town car. In my view, entrepreneurs need to find new categories, and to my knowledge, Twist is the first application to solve this problem of time. Personally I find it very useful. My assistant receives a Twist whenever I’m on my way to the office, allowing her to precisely manage my schedule and avoid making people wait for me. My wife receives a Twist whenever I’m on my way home, allowing her to time dinner with the kids. As a result, I’ve been able to eat dinner with my kids more frequently.

