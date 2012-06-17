Yammer Bashes Salesforce "Copycat" With Funny Video

Salesforce.com‘s Chatter product wants to become “Facebook for business.” That’s also the goal of Yammer, a Silicon Valley startup that is getting lots of traction and positive buzz.



To close the gap, Salesforce bought a Superbowl ad with Will.i.am. In true startup style, Yammer is responding to the Superbowl ad with… a YouTube video. But it’s a doozy.

Basically, Yammer mocks Salesforce, and CEO Marc Benioff, for copying them and being late to the game. It’s just one minute, watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

