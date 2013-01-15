Yammer, Microsoft's 'Golden Egg,' Has Moved Into A Gorgeous New Headquarters

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

On Monday, Yammer, the enterprise-collaboration startup Microsoft bought for $1.2 billion last year, moved from its longtime home in San Francisco’s SoMa district to a new headquarters in 1355 Market, the building that’s also home to Twitter and One Kings Lane.Business Insider was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. We spoke to Yammer CEO David Sacks, CTO Adam Pisoni, and a host of employees about the move.



Microsoft’s Dan’l Lewin, its top executive in Silicon Valley, was also on hand—the only sign of a very low-key presence for Yammer’s new owners.

Lewin told us that the hands-off approach was very intentional, the result of a lot of learning on Microsoft’s part on how to integrate startups. He called Yammer a “golden egg” that Microsoft wanted to handle carefully.

It’s incubating in a beautiful new nest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.