Yammer, Microsoft's 'Golden Egg,' Has Moved Into A Gorgeous New Headquarters

Owen Thomas
Yammer 1355 Market

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

On Monday, Yammer, the enterprise-collaboration startup Microsoft bought for $1.2 billion last year, moved from its longtime home in San Francisco’s SoMa district to a new headquarters in 1355 Market, the building that’s also home to Twitter and One Kings Lane.Business Insider was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. We spoke to Yammer CEO David Sacks, CTO Adam Pisoni, and a host of employees about the move.

Microsoft’s Dan’l Lewin, its top executive in Silicon Valley, was also on hand—the only sign of a very low-key presence for Yammer’s new owners.

Lewin told us that the hands-off approach was very intentional, the result of a lot of learning on Microsoft’s part on how to integrate startups. He called Yammer a “golden egg” that Microsoft wanted to handle carefully.

It’s incubating in a beautiful new nest.

The San Francisco Furniture Mart, as 1355 Market was previously known, was built in 1937—the same year as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Twitter and One Kings Lane are also in the building. A local stationery firm, Patrick & Co., added Yammer to the list of new customers it hoped to accommodate.

Yammer's old office was convenient for South Bay employees, who could walk a block from the Caltrain station. Yammer doesn't offer private shuttles, but there is an express shuttle bus, the 83X, which takes them to Yammer's new Mid-Market location.

The front desk.

From left to right at the ribbon-cutting: Yammer's controller, Jason Rodrigues, who helped organise the move; San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim; Yammer CEO David Sacks; and CTO Adam Pisoni.

Supervisor Kim talked about the city's efforts to recruit businesses like Yammer to the Mid-Market area through tax incentives and other efforts.

But Sacks's daughters stole the show.

One of Sacks's daughters borrowed his mic. Yammer's next CEO?

And then Sacks and his daughters cut the ribbon. Yammer's open for business!

Marilyn Tortorice, director of leasing, and Nikki Tortorice were key players in Yammer's move.

Don Otvos, senior manager of global sales operations, roams the new halls.

The central area is a giant, open lounge and cafeteria.

Magazine articles and memorabilia adorn the walls, like the $50,000 prize check Yammer won at the TechCrunch50 conference in 2008.

Chalk art showing Yammer's plans.

There are small, private offices for meetings. On opening day, caricaturists occupied them to draw portraits of employees.

Jeanette Madden draws two Yammer employees.

Pisoni tries out a new pool table decked out in Yammer blue.

The fridges are stocked.

Besides the main cafeteria, there are two smaller kitchenettes.

The offices are done up in Yammer's turquoise-and-white colour scheme, with green accents.

Lime green is another accent colour. Sacks tells us the company got furniture ideas for the new HQ from its recently opened London office.

Lots of Macs at Yammer—something that hasn't changed since Microsoft took over.

Meet Sprocket, a Yammer dog. It took two days of negotiations with the landlords to get this perk for employees.

For bike commuters and employees who work out during the day, a nice perk: private showers.

There are spacious changing rooms adjoining the showers.

An engineer tests the swing seats.

The third floor previously housed rug merchants, Sacks tells us, which means the ceilings on the floor are especially high, filling the cafeteria with light.

Or stand. Some desks convert from sitting to standing position with the flick of a lever.

Informal seating areas ring the engineering quad.

The corner office. Here's where Sacks oversees his empire.

Sacks's office isn't posh or palatial—it's just practical and good-looking, like Yammer's new digs.

Now it's time to reminisce ...

