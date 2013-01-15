Yammer, Microsoft's 'Golden Egg,' Has Moved Into A Gorgeous New Headquarters

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
On Monday, Yammer, the enterprise-collaboration startup Microsoft bought for $1.2 billion last year, moved from its longtime home in San Francisco’s SoMa district to a new headquarters in 1355 Market, the building that’s also home to Twitter and One Kings Lane.Business Insider was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. We spoke to Yammer CEO David Sacks, CTO Adam Pisoni, and a host of employees about the move.
Microsoft’s Dan’l Lewin, its top executive in Silicon Valley, was also on hand—the only sign of a very low-key presence for Yammer’s new owners.
Lewin told us that the hands-off approach was very intentional, the result of a lot of learning on Microsoft’s part on how to integrate startups. He called Yammer a “golden egg” that Microsoft wanted to handle carefully.
It’s incubating in a beautiful new nest.
The San Francisco Furniture Mart, as 1355 Market was previously known, was built in 1937—the same year as the Golden Gate Bridge.
Twitter and One Kings Lane are also in the building. A local stationery firm, Patrick & Co., added Yammer to the list of new customers it hoped to accommodate.
Yammer's old office was convenient for South Bay employees, who could walk a block from the Caltrain station. Yammer doesn't offer private shuttles, but there is an express shuttle bus, the 83X, which takes them to Yammer's new Mid-Market location.
From left to right at the ribbon-cutting: Yammer's controller, Jason Rodrigues, who helped organise the move; San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim; Yammer CEO David Sacks; and CTO Adam Pisoni.
Supervisor Kim talked about the city's efforts to recruit businesses like Yammer to the Mid-Market area through tax incentives and other efforts.
Magazine articles and memorabilia adorn the walls, like the $50,000 prize check Yammer won at the TechCrunch50 conference in 2008.
There are small, private offices for meetings. On opening day, caricaturists occupied them to draw portraits of employees.
Lime green is another accent colour. Sacks tells us the company got furniture ideas for the new HQ from its recently opened London office.
Meet Sprocket, a Yammer dog. It took two days of negotiations with the landlords to get this perk for employees.
The third floor previously housed rug merchants, Sacks tells us, which means the ceilings on the floor are especially high, filling the cafeteria with light.
