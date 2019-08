Japanese manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co has combined robot and motorcycle technology to create an autonomous humanoid hybrid called “MOTOBOT Ver. 1.” Researchers are hoping future generations of the motorcycle robot will be able to reach speeds of 124 mph.

