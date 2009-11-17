Yale Picks Up Some Shares Of JP Morgan Chase

Yale University bought shares of JP Morgan Chase.

The endowment fund hasn’t owned any sizable stakes in financial firms since at least before the financial crisis hit critical mass last year.



But in the third quarter of this year, the endowment fund picked up 5,000 JPM shares, last quarter. Yale reports the total value of the shares was $219,000 as of September 30th. Since then, the shares price has shrunk the value to around $215,000.

Of course, that’s not exactly a huge amount of an investment for a giant endowment fund like Yale. But they are at least sticking their toes in the water.

