10 Corporate Law Firms Where You Won't Hate Your Life

Yale Law Women, which is part of its law school, recently released its annual list of “family-friendly” corporate law firms.



YLW’s surveys firms that rank in the Vault 100, asking them questions about whether they have policies that let their lawyers have a life outside of work.

These policies including flexible hours, paid parental leave, and the ability to work part-time and still be eligible for bonuses. Some of the firms that made the list have other family-friendly perks too, like Arnold & Porter, which subsidizes its lawyers fertility treatments.

Some of the firms on this list are also considered to be some of America’s more prestigious law firms, according to Vault 100’s survey of law associates.

“Family-friendly” Sidley Austin was number 15 on Vault’s prestige ranking, while “family-friendly” firms Arnold & Porter and Shearman & Sterling were respectively numbers 22 & 23 on the Vault list.

Unfortunately, the top 10 most prestigious firms on Vault’s list did not make YLW’s list of places that offer people the most work-life balance.

Here’s the unranked list of the firms that did make the YLW list:

Arnold & Porter

Fulbright & Jaworski

Goodwin Procter

Hunton & Williams

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Perkins Coie

Reed Smith

Shearman & Sterling

Sidley Austin

Squire Sanders

