Yale University Professor Found Dead In Jail

A Yale University English professor was

found dead in a New Haven, Conn. jail last Sunday, the Yale Daily News reports.

Samuel See had been taken to a detention facility over the weekend to receive treatment for minor injuries related to a domestic dispute with his partner, according to the News. Both See and his partner had mutual protective orders against each other.

The dispute was caused by See’s partner showing up at their formerly shared home to retrieve some of his things. When police arrived at the house, See reportedly became enraged after he learned that his partner also had also taken a protective order against him.

“As See was led to a police car, he yelled to one of the arresting officers, ‘I will kill you … I will destroy you,'” a New Haven police spokesperson told the News.

A Connecticut State Judicial Department spokesperson told the News that See was alert and communicative when he was brought in Saturday night, but unresponsive by the next morning.

According to his Yale English department page, See’s research focused “primarily on British and American modernist literature and sexuality studies.”

