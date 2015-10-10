Happy Birthday Yale! Here's what the campus looked like in the 1800s

Yale University celebrates its 314th birthday on Friday. It’s the third oldest university in the US; only Harvard University and the College of William and Mary are older.

Yale was founded on October 9, 1701 in New Haven, Connecticut. First named The Collegiate School of Connecticut, it was renamed Yale University after a Elihu Yale who provided a generous donation to the school in 1718.

Scroll through the photos below to see what life on campus was like in the 1800s:

