A new study finds that the Earth loses 10 billion trees a year

A team of researchers led by experts from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies recently completed what they claim to be the most comprehensive tree census ever. The researchers were surprised to find that Earth has more than 3 trillion trees. But that number is declining quickly.
