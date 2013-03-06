The Truth About That Survey That Says 1 In 10 Yale Students Have Been Paid For Sex

Right now the Drudge Report is linking to a bombshell survey that finds 1 in 10 Yale students say they have been paid for sex.



That link goes to a College Fix story that reports on a recent survey on the sex lives of Yale students, but that link appears to have gone down after traffic from Drudge.

However, a Yale Daily News story about the survey is still up, and it contains some interesting results from the survey:

three per cent of attendees had engaged in bestiality

22 per cent had never had a sexual partner

12 per cent have filmed themselves during intercourse

52 per cent have engaged in consensual pain during intercourse

The Yale Daily News story, a blog post written by Cynthia Hua, goes on to describes the survey in some detail, explaining that it was part of Saturday workshop event designed to explore masochistic sexual practices such as those depicted in “50 Shades of Grey.”

During the event around 40 students were asked to fill out an anonymous survey by “sexologist” Jill McDevitt. While we don’t know the exact number of particpants, that small sample size means that around 4 people must have said they had been paid for sex, while just 1 admitted to bestiality.

It seems that around 8 students said they had never had sex, around 3 had filmed themselves, and around 20 had engaged with consensual pain.

Also, this is a self-selecting group. We highly doubt that McDevitt intended it to be viewed as a scientific survey.

So, we apologise, but we cannot confirm that 1 in 10 Yale students have been paid for sex at this time.

