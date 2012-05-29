Yale Graduate Who Took On Wall Street Recruiters Died In A Car Accident This Weekend

Photo: Yale Daily News screenshot

Marina Keegan, a class of 2012 Yale graduate, who took on the hedge fund and investment banking recruiting process on college campuses last year in an opinion piece for Dealbook, died in a car accident Saturday, the Yale Daily News reports. She was 22. Keegan was an English major and president of the school’s College Democrats.



She was also an active member of the Occupy movement taking on Wall Street campus recruiting practices.

Here’s an excerpt from her Dealbook op-ed where she pointed out how Wall Street firms strategically market themselves to the students.

“Last May, one of the largest hedge funds in the world paid me $100 to eat gourmet popcorn and explain why I wasn’t applying for one of its (lucrative!) jobs. As I sat in a hotel suite with six other Yale students – musicians, biologists, dramatists, other-ists – and answered questions about my future plans, I got this uneasy feeling that the man in the beautiful suit was going to take my Hopes and Dreams back to some lab to figure out the best way to crush them.”

The hedge fund she was referring to in that piece was Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates.

Keegan was supposed to move to Brooklyn in June and start her job as an assistant to the general counsel at The New Yorker, according to the Yale Daily News.

Now here is an excerpt from her last column called “The Opposite of Loneliness” she wrote for the Yale Daily News.

We’re so young. We’re so young. We’re 20-two years old. We have so much time. There’s this sentiment I sometimes sense, creeping in our collective conscious as we lay alone after a party, or pack up our books when we give in and go out – that it is somehow too late. That others are somehow ahead. More accomplished, more specialised. More on the path to somehow saving the world, somehow creating or inventing or improving. That it’s too late now to BEGIN a beginning and we must settle for continuance, for commencement.

Read her whole column here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.