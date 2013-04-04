Bizarre Questions You Have To Answer To Get Into Yale's Secret Societies

Now that Yale acceptance letters have been sent out, Bulldogs-in-waiting can start planning their college experience.



And in the grand tradition of that venerable institution, some freshmen may want to consider joining a secret society. The thing is — they’re not that secret.

Last summer The Yale Herald conducted a survey of over 1,000 students that showed that a whopping 50.6% of seniors were in secret societies, while 63% of juniors were under consideration to join one.

That isn’t to say these clubs aren’t attractive anymore. Over 73% of underclassmen surveyed said that they wanted to join one. Lucky for them, some upperclassmen were kind enough to share the questions they were asked while they were pledging.

Now we’re passing those along to you.

Carrie Hojnicki contributed to the reporting of this story.

