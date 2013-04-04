Bizarre Questions You Have To Answer To Get Into Yale's Secret Societies

Linette Lopez
Yale secret society map

Now that Yale acceptance letters have been sent out, Bulldogs-in-waiting can start planning their college experience.

And in the grand tradition of that venerable institution, some freshmen may want to consider joining a secret society. The thing is — they’re not that secret.

Last summer The Yale Herald conducted a survey of over 1,000 students that showed that a whopping 50.6% of seniors were in secret societies, while 63% of juniors were under consideration to join one.

That isn’t to say these clubs aren’t attractive anymore. Over 73% of underclassmen surveyed said that they wanted to join one. Lucky for them, some upperclassmen were kind enough to share the questions they were asked while they were pledging.

Now we’re passing those along to you.

Carrie Hojnicki contributed to the reporting of this story.

If you had a house made of anything, what would it be?

Source: The Yale Herald

If you could be president, during what historical event would it be?

Source: The Yale Herald

Would you rather lose all of your hair permanently or sweat melted cheese?

Source: The Yale Herald

If you were a porn star, what would your name be?

Source: The Yale Herald

Cut an apple in half with your bare hands

Source: The Yale Herald

If you could choose any small animal and make it big, what would it be?

Source: The Yale Herald

Have you ever peed in a swimming pool?

Source: The Yale Herald

What is your favourite sound?

Source: The Yale Herald

What is your deepest, darkest secret?

Source: The Yale Herald

What would you do if you worked on the set of Flubber and you caught Robin Williams with Flubber in his pants?

Source: The Yale Herald

Craving more ivy league? See where their alums hang out

The Most Exclusive Private Clubs In New York City>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.