Yale's Quarterback Withdrew His Rhodes Scholarship Application So He Can Play Harvard On Saturday

Photo: YouTube

Patrick Witt, a senior quarterback for Yale University, has withdrawn his application for the Rhodes Scholarship because the interview conflicted with Saturday’s game against Harvard.Witt, who was a finalist for the prestigious scholarship, had his interview scheduled for Saturday. The school tried to get the interview moved to Friday, but was unsuccessful.



Saturday is the 128th time Yale and Harvard have played in “The Game.” Yale has lost four straight meetings and this weekend’s matchup is the last opportunity for a win for this year’s senior class.

This is Witt’s second season at Yale after transferring from Nebraska.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.