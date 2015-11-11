A Yale student took these amazing photographs to capture the fight against racism on campus

Philipp Arndt Photography Yale students at the March of Resilience.

At Yale, anger and frustration have been the status quo over the past few weeks. Students of colour have banded together to rail against the systemic racism they say pervades campus life.

“I’ve long kept quiet about the recent developments at Yale,” Philipp Arndt, a Yale student wrote on his Facebook page. “This was mainly because I was frustrated that an overdue discussion about racism was understood by too many as a discussion ‘just’ about a somewhat questionable Halloween email.”

Arndt was referencing an email from Yale administrator Erika Christakis that supported students’ right to dress in any costumes they liked, offensive or not.

That email came the same weekend a Yale student said a fraternity turned away non-white female students from a party, and tensions have been simmering ever since.

He photographed the “Yale March of Resilience,” a rally that took place on Monday to draw further attention to their cause and showcase student solidarity.

“As a white, straight male from a pretty privileged background, I’m certainly not the person with the best understanding of the whole situation, and I acknowledge that I won’t ever be able to fully comprehend the extent of the struggles that people of colour have go through, at Yale and elsewhere,” Arndt wrote. “That’s why instead of more words, I’ll give you photographs.”

