Yale Professor Found Dead In Jail Cell Reportedly Died From A Meth-Induced Heart Attack

Deceased Yale University professor Samuel See — who was found dead in a New Haven, Conn. jail cell in November — died from a heart attack caused by methamphetamine he consumed, the New Haven Independant reports.

See’s death had been surrounded in controversy due to its unclear cause, leading to speculation that ranged from suicide to police neglect. The English professor had been admitted to jail with minor injuries following a domestic dispute with his husband.

According to the Independant, a new report from the Connecticut chief medical examiner states that See did not commit suicide, but suffered a heart attack brought on by the methamphetamine while in police custody.

Many questions have emerged about See since his death, with several web pages seeming to link him to a local male escort service.

