Yale Loses Bid To Dismiss $50 Million Lawsuit Over Professor's Fake Credentials

Yale University has lost a second bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a South Korean university in 2008 seeking $50 million in damages from the New Haven school after it incorrectly confirmed an instructor earned a Ph.D from the institution, reports the AP.

The instructor, 39-year-old Shin Jeong-ah, was hired in 2005 by Dongguk University on the pretense that she had received a Ph.D in art history.

The Seoul-based university claims a law school it planned to build had to be scuttled because of the scandal, and that it lost millions in government grants and alumni donations.

Shin later was found to have carried on an affair with an aide to South Korea’s former president, and served 18 months in jail after being convicted of embezzling from an art museum.

The case has dragged on for nearly four years. The New York Times’ John Schwartz reported in 2009 that emails obtained by Dongguk show Yale administrators’ own concerns that the incident would have “litigation’ written all over it.”

The trial will begin in June, according to the AP.

Now see: The 50 Best Colleges In America >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.