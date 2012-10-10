If They Can't Get Jobs As Lawyers, Top Law Students Can Always Use This Video To Make Their Millions

Well, the legal job market is pretty awful.



So can you really blame Yale law students for trying to make themselves appealing for any job market?

An absolutely horrified tipster sent Above The Law this video of Yale students dancing their way around Manhattan while singing about the horrors of running into an ex-lover when it was least expected.

Grammy nomination anyone?

The tipster sure doesn’t think so, telling Above The Law to only post the video if they “say something mean.”

“All I know is that it’s full of kids from Yale who want to be musical stars but for obvious reasons had to settle for being attorneys,” the tipster wrote.

Watch the full video, courtesy of YouTube user joshivanm and let us know what you think:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

