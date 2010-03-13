Yale Law School Tops Another Law School Ranking List

Ranking law schools is a science unto itself, and no critic is more vocal about the shortcomings of U.S. News’ predominant list than Brian Leiter.



This morning, he published a preview of a list of his own, which he says considers the citations of faculty scholarship from 2004 to 2010.

Not to steal Leiter’s thunder, but Yale Law School lands at the top spot with a normalized score of 100.

Considering YLS has a third of the students as Harvard Law School—#2 on Leiter’s list—but 30% more full-and-part-time teachers, the results seem appropriate.

Leiter notes that Florida State University, which is wedged at #52 on U.S. News’ ranks, attained a notable rank of 23 on his list.

See Leiter’s full top 10 here.

