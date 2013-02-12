Yale Law Looks Beautiful After Getting Hit By Winter Storm Nemo

The Northeast was blanketed by up to 40 inches of snow this weekend as winter storm Nemo worked its way toward the coast.



New Haven, Conn., in particular, home to the No. 1 law school in the country, saw 34 inches of snow, Examiner.com reported Saturday.

Yale Law School posted these pictures to its Facebook page, showing the campus covered in Nemo-produced snow.

While most of the pictures are beautiful, we can’t imagine the students who have to shovel out their bikes are all too thrilled.

Photo: Yale Law School/Facebook

Photo: Yale Law School/Facebook

Photo: Yale Law School/Facebook

Photo: Yale Law School/Facebook

Photo: Yale Law School/Facebook

