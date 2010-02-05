Yale Is Freezing Its Students To Save Money

To lessen its financial problems, Yale is cutting staff, freezing salaries for deans and officers, reducing the number of graduate students, and perhaps the most drastic of all – turning down all thermostats to 68 degrees, according to NYT.



Their endowment took a big hit during the financial crisis, dropping from $22.9 billion in 2008 to $16.3 billion last June.

The school announced in a memo to staff that it will be taking the above steps to close a remaining $150 million budget gap.

Read more about Yale's financial woes at NYT >



