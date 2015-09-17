Yale is about to collect interest on a bond from 1648 that was written on goatskin

Yale University is due to receive 136.20 euros ($US153) in interest from a 1648 from Dutch water authority bond, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The bond, issued by water authority De Stichtse Rijnlanden, was written on goatskin and is perpetual in nature, making it one of the oldest bonds still paying interest in the world.

Yale acquired the bond in 2003, paying 24,000 euros for the artifact, according to Bloomberg.

It can be viewed at the Beineke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, on Yale’s campus.

Beineke Library boasts a number of impressive artifacts including a Gutenberg Bible, the first major text printed in the West, and a set of three Buddhist sutras printed between 764 and 770 AD, which the library describes as

“t

he oldest reliably dateable pieces of printing in the world.”

