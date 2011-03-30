Yale Hockey Player Passes On The Pros To Work For JP Morgan

Photo: Sam Rubin/Yale Sports

The Yale Bulldogs won’t be moving on to NCAA’s “Frozen Four,” but senior defenseman Jeff Anderson has already has his pro career lined up — on Wall Street.Anderson, who played three years of juniors in Canada before coming to New Haven, told Bloomberg News that he has multiple opportunities to play pro hockey next year, but will give up the sport to enter JP Morgan Chase’s sales and trading department.



He says opportunity like this doesn’t come along every day and that if he chases a long shot hockey dream, the world of finance might not wait for him.

But unlike Anderson, Bloomberg spoke to another man who gave up hockey for business. In 1967, Jack Morrison, Yale’s career scoring leader, passed up a shot at the pros to go to Harvard Business School. (A much more sensible choice back then.)

“Do I ever regret it?,” Morrison said. “Yes, I do”

