Yale Employee Allegedly Made More Than $US100,000 In Kickback Scheme

A Yale University employee has pleaded not guilty to a federal indictmentclaiming he made more than $US100,000 in a kickback schemeover the course of nearly a decade, The New Haven Register reports.

George Dobuzinsky — who works as an audio visual systems engineer at Yale — is accused of awarding additional work to audio/visual vendors in exchange for payments. According to The Register, he pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of honest services wire fraud.

Authorities allege that the scheme lasted from 2005-2013, during which Dobuzinsky was continuously employed by Yale. The Register confirmed that Dobuzinsky is still a Yale employee.

Dobuzinsky’s attorney told The Register he is surprised at the indictment — noting that the alleged $US122,000 is comparatively small for a federal investigation — and attributed the case to Yale’s prominence and prestige.

“Yale has a lot of clout and I guess Justice Department is going to carry its water,” he said.

According to The Register, each alleged count of fraud carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. Dobuzinsky was released on a $US300,000 bond Monday.

Read more about the kickback accusations at The New Haven Register and see the full federal indictment below:

DOBUZINSKY George Indictment

