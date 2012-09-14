Yale's Legendary CIO David Swensen Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Yale’s legendary Chief Investment Officer David Swensen has been diagnosed with cancer.



Yale Daily News’ Gavan Gideon and Caroline Tan first reported the news after Swensen didn’t show up for his economics seminar class on Monday.

His students were informed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was taking a leave of absence for about one month, the report said.

Yale has confirmed in a statement that he’s undergoing cancer treatment, but didn’t offer any further comment on the type of cancer diagnosis.

The University also that he will still continue oversee the approximately $19 billion endowment.

Here’s the full statement [via Yale Daily News]

Yale University’s Chief Investment Officer David Swensen is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. He has announced that he is taking a temporary leave from his teaching duties. He continues to direct the work of Yale’s Investments Office in close collaboration with Senior Director Dean Takahashi.

This is a private matter and we will not offer further comment while David focuses on his treatment and recovery.

Prior to joining Yale in 1985, Swensen spent six years on Wall Street at Lehman Brothers and Salomon Brothers.

