Yale basketball team had a fantastic celebration with this coach following their first-ever NCAA Tournament win

Yale pulled off the first big upset of the NCAA Tournament, upsetting fifth-seed Baylor, 79-75.

It was Yale’s first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament in their first trip to the big dance since 1962. That being said, it is understandable that they would be pretty excited in the locker room following the game.

At first, the celebration was a bit subdued. But then coach James Jones came running in and the celebration was on.

Fantastic!

