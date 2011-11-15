Yale Bans Sex Week After Finding organisers In Bed With The Porn Industry

Sasha Grey was one of the speakers at Yale’s Sex Week

In February every other year, Yale University hosts two weeks of sex education discussions, panels and forums for students called “Sex Week.”But this time around the university may decide to discontinue the event after accusations surfaced that organisers are receiving kickbacks from porn companies, reported Jezebel.



Earlier this year, the university received complaints from a student group called Undergraduates for a Better Yale College accusing Sex Week of being pro-porn and anti-relationship.

The conservative group said that “about one-third of the events were hosted or facilitated by pornographic film actors or people intimately involved with the pornography industry.”

The schedule for Sex Week 2010 showed a discussion panel made up of Lux Alptraum, editor of Fleshbot, a blog about “sexuality, pornography, and erotic entertainment;” Sasha Grey, an ex-pornstar; and Madison Young, also in the porn industry who taught students “the anatomy of the vagina and how to please it with your mouth, tongue and everything in between.”

Another event — sponsored by the sex toy boutique Babeland — taught students “never-fail oral sex tips and hand and tongue techniques.”

Undergraduates for a Better Yale College said that discussion about “the emotional, mental, and interpersonal dimensions of romance” was never featured.

The university launched an investigation into proper sex education techniques and the final report concluded:

We heard over and over from students, faculty, and staff that “Sex Week at Yale,” a student-sponsored event, is highly problematic. A student-initiated event begun in 2002, it has described itself as “a campus-wide interdisciplinary sex education program. Over time, this event clearly has lost the focus of its stated intention and in recent years it has prominently featured titillating displays, “adult” film stars, and commercial sponsors of such material.



Last week, Yale President Richard Levin said that Sex Week’s organisers will no longer be allowed to use “the Yale name or Yale’s facilities.”

Paul Holmes, executive director for Sex Week 2012, told us:

No student organiser of Sex Week has ever received a “kickback”, or otherwise worked on behalf of their own “private inurement,” as President Levin stated in his response to the Marshall Committee Report. Further, Sex Week 2012 will not seek corporate sponsorship.

Levin is allowing Sex Week’s organisers the opportunity to propose a new program to be reviewed for the next semester.

