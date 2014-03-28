Here's The First Thing You See When You're Accepted To Yale

Ivy League admissions decisions came out today, and instead of getting a fat envelope, the lucky accepted students were face to face with their computer screens.
Some colleges do a better job than others of really welcoming their newest students. Yale University, which had one of the nicer welcome pages, displayed a simple message to admitted applicants, along with a cute picture of a bulldog, their mascot.
Here’s what it looks like to get into Yale:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.