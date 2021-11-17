Yakuza turned pastor rates 10 yakuza scenes in movies and TV

Yakuza turned pastor Tatsuya Shindo rates 10 yakuza scenes in movies and television for realism.

Yakuza turned pastor Tatsuya Shindo rates 10 yakuza scenes in movies and television for realism, such as “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Shindo discusses the accuracy of yakuza violence in “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003), starring Lucy Liu; “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), featuring Jeremy Renner; and “Deadpool 2” (2018), with Ryan Reynolds. He also comments on the portrayal of yakuza traditions in Japanese films such as “A Family” (2020), “Battles Without Honor and Humanity” (1973), “Graveyard of Honor” (2002), “Minbo” (1992), and “Sonatine” (1993). He analyzes the yakuza stereotypes depicted in “The Outsider” (2018), starring Jared Leto; and “Archer” (2014).

Shindo joined the yakuza when he was 17 years old in 1988. He has seven convictions and has been to prison three times. He has been serving as a pastor since 2005.