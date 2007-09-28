Yahoo's Vince Broady, Annotated

No reason to read the whole blog post by Yahoo’s Head of Entertainment and Video, Vince Broady, explaining the Media Group restructuring. Here’s the annotated version:



We are streamlining the structure of one portion of our Santa Monica presence– our entertainment division–with a vision of offering a more integrated entertainment experience.

We’re firing people.

We’ll be creating more synergies between our music, games, movies, TV, and omg! properties.

We’ll have fewer people to create content, so we’ll have to share more.

We’ll be investing in the development of next gen media platforms, applications and services, creating cool new opportunities for third-party publishers and media companies while also harnessing the power of social media and user-generated content.

We don’t have a plan, but we want you to know that we know all those buzzwords.

A consolidated entertainment team also means increased accountability, faster decision-making, better focus, and the ability to staff our engineering, product, and design muscle against our most important priorities.

We know those buzzwords, too.

And it allows us to redeploy our talent against big bets in other parts of the company.

They took my best people.

We’ll continue to look for areas to sharpen our focus.

More firings ahead.

Vince Broady

Head of Entertainment and Video

