Yahoo's Core Business Isn't Worth Buying, Says Private Equity Firm That Took A Look

Sorry interim Yahoo CEO Tim Morse, The Caryle Group does not want to play ball

Photo: Yahoo

Private equity firm The Caryle Group took a long look at Yahoo – and it will not be taking a stake, the firm’s media and telecom head, Jim Attwood, told a conference yesterday.Attwood says that any transaction for Yahoo entails stripping out its Asian assets.



Dan Primack of Fortune reports:

Attwood acknowledged that virtually every large PE firm is taking a look at Yahoo, and that there is some appeal in trying to turn around the former high-flier. More broadly, however, he wondered how much value the company really has once you strip out the Yahoo Japan and Alibaba Group positions. I’m paraphrasing here, but he said something to the effect of: “I’m not sure if what’s left would be worth buying.”

Primack has more details from his keynote with Attwood here >>

