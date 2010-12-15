Yahoo's UK Product Team Just Got Decimated

Yahoo layoffs just hit its product team in London, we hear.



According to someone familiar with the situation, the UK product team will lose 77 people, leaving less than 50 product people there.

Yahoo’s London operation will mostly be sales and editorial once this is finished.

