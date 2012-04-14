Yahoo's Traffic Flatlines

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Yahoo is losing the battle for people’s eyeballs. Since the beginning of 2007, time spent on Yahoo as a percentage of total internet use has been declining, from a peak of 13.7 per cent in 2008 to an estimated 8 per cent this quarter. This does not necessarily mean its traffic is declining—Americans spend more time on the web than they used to—but their eyeballs are shifting elsewhere.

A few takeaways:

This more or less corresponds with the rise of social networking, which has been sponging up an ever larger share of time spent online.

Yahoo still has strong media properties to command 8 per cent of the average user’s time on the internet.

This doesn’t even include the mobile web, where Yahoo’s presence is abysmal.

Photo: comScore, Citi Investment Research And Analyst

