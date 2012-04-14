Yahoo's Traffic Flatlines

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.
Yahoo is losing the battle for people’s eyeballs. Since the beginning of 2007, time spent on Yahoo as a percentage of total internet use has been declining, from a peak of 13.7 per cent in 2008 to an estimated 8 per cent this quarter. This does not necessarily mean its traffic is declining—Americans spend more time on the web than they used to—but their eyeballs are shifting elsewhere.
A few takeaways:
- This more or less corresponds with the rise of social networking, which has been sponging up an ever larger share of time spent online.
- Yahoo still has strong media properties to command 8 per cent of the average user’s time on the internet.
- This doesn’t even include the mobile web, where Yahoo’s presence is abysmal.
Photo: comScore, Citi Investment Research And Analyst
