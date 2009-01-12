Yahoo's Top Search Advertiser Makes Its Money Selling Google Ads (YHOO)

According to search marketing firm AdGooroo’s Q4 report, the advertiser that served the most ad impressions against Yahoo (YHOO) search results in December was Business.com, which makes its money serving page after page of almost nothing but Google AdSense ads on verticals like “Retail and Consumer Services” or “Agriculture.”



If Business.com is anything near a profit-making venture, this arbitrage excercise implies Business.com makes more money sharing ad revenues with Google (GOOG) on Yahoo’s traffic than the amount it’s paying for Yahoo ads — not a good sign for Yahoo’s revenue per search.

By comparison, Google’s top search advertiser by impressions is Amazon.com; Microsoft’s (MSFT) is eBay.com. Business.com appears in Google’s top 25, too, but only at number 11.

