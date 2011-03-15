Yahoo!'s Top 10 Largest Acquisitions

The following is a list of Yahoo’s 10 largest acquisitions to date:



1. In April 1999, Yahoo! acquired Broadcast.com for $5.7 billion in stock. It was soon renamed Yahoo! Broadcast solutions. As of 2010, broadcast.com redirects to yahoo.com

2. In January 1999, Yahoo! acquires GeoCities for $3.57 billion in stock. GeoCities was closed on April 26, 2009.

3. In 2003, Yahoo! acquired Overture for $1.63 billion. It was later renamed Yahoo! Search Marketing, and many of its original products have been renamed.

4. On April 30, 2007 Yahoo! acquired Right Media for $680 million.

5. In April 2004, Yahoo! acquired Kelkoo for €450 million. Later in November 2008, it was sold to private equity firm Jamplant Ltd.

6. Yahoo! acquired HotJobs.com for $436 million in 2002. However, it was later sold Monster.com for $225 million in Febuary 2010.

7. eGroups.com was bought by Yahoo! for $413 million in stock in August 2000. It is now known as Yahoo! Groups.

8. Zimbra was purchased by Yahoo! for $350 million in September 2007, and subsequently purchased by VMware on Tuesday, January 12, 2010.

9. On September 4, 2007, Yahoo! announced the acquisition of BlueLithium for $300 million.

10. On September 14, 2004 Yahoo! announced that it was going to acquire Musicmatch. The acquisition was completed on October 19, 2004 for a reported price of US $160 million.

In September 2008, Yahoo! Music Jukebox went out of business. How ironic. Another loss.

This post originally appeared on weVICTORY’s wiki search engine.

