A Yahoo reader wishes Jerry would address the issues Yahoo employees really care about. Such as:



Impending mass firings (“McBain”)

Perpetual purgatory of AOL deal

AOL integration plans (who stays/goes if/when deal finally gets done)

Collapsed stock

Morale at all-time low

Jerry?

