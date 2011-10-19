Yahoo's Third Quarter Is Going To Suck, But No One Cares: They Just Want To Hear That The Board Is Firing Itself

Yahoo will announce its third quarter earnings this afternoon.



The numbers themselves aren’t very important.

Everyone expects poor results: flat to down display and search advertising revenues while everyone else in the industry is up. Yesterday, for example, we heard from a major ad buyer who said his spending on Yahoo is flat to down.

But no one really cares.

What the street really wants to hear is that the board is seriously exploring a potential sale of the company and it’s various assets.

Stakeholders want to know that the board is in the process of firing itself, and that Yahoo is taking its sale – as a whole and in pieces – very seriously.

Unfortunately, interim CEO Tim Morse isn’t likely to offer much more than empty words on that front either. What’s he going to do? Name specific suitors? We doubt it.

The most important player in the whole mess is Alibaba CEO Jack Ma because the most valuable part of Yahoo is its stake in his company and he’s not even going to be on the call.

They aren’t very important this quarter, but here are the consensus revenue and profit expectations for Yahoo’s Q3.

Revenues

Consensus: $1.07 billion

Guidance: $1.05 to $1.1 billion

Profits

Consensus: $.17 EPS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.