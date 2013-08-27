Yahoo's Strategy Pays Off As It Surpasses Google In Total Desktop Audience

Yahoo surpassed Google as the largest Web platform by monthly unique visitors in July. The data, which was provided by comScore, does not include mobile activity and is limited to U.S. audiences.

Yahoo sites managed to attract approximately 197 million unique visitors on desktop during July. Our dataset, which spans more than two years, shows that this marked an all-time audience high for Yahoo sites.

Google, which held the top spot since June 2011, saw 192 million unique visitors on its sites last month.

The surge in Yahoo’s desktop audience began in January 2013, when monthly unique visitors increased 9% from the previous month.

From December 2012 to July 2013, Yahoo’s desktop audience grew 15%.

Some of this audience growth must be attributed to the company’s more sure-footed direction under CEO Marissa Mayer, who took charge in mid — 2012.

Over the last 12 months, Yahoo has been busy relaunching its flagship properties, including the homepage (in February), e-mail (in December 2012), and weather services.

Among social networks, LinkedIn has been a strong performer on desktop PCs. Its monthly desktop audience is 5% larger than it was last month, and 30% larger than it was in December 2012.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s desktop audience continues to decline, but makes up for it on mobile, as we’ve noted in recent coverage.

Click here for this dataset in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.