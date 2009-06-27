Yahoo's Story On Michael Jackson's Hospitalization got 800,000 Pageviews In 10 Minutes

As a part of its plan to re-brand, Yahoo is considering a new motto: “Your home on the Web.”



Traffic to the site Thursday following the grim news of Michael Jackson’s death proved that assertion is not too bold for literally millions of people.

The news of of the pop star’s death sent huge hordes of people scrambling to Yahoo to learn more about the news — and they smashed all kinds of records for the site.

A spokesperson tells us:

Yahoo! News set a record in unique visitors with 16.4 million UV’s in a day. Its previous record was on election day when Yahoo News had 15.1 million visitors.

Yahoo! News had 4 million visitors come to the site between 3-4 pm, setting an hourly record.

Yahoo! News recorded 175 million page views yesterday, its 4th highest day after the Inauguration and Hurricane Ike.

On Yahoo.com front page, the story “Michael Jackson rushed to hospital” was the highest clicking story in Yahoo’s history. It generated a whopping 800,000 clicks within 10 minutes and news of his death saw 560,000 clicks in 10 minutes.

The news area on our front page experienced five times the amount of traffic it normally receives.

Yahoo! Music’s blog post on Michael Jackson generated 21K comments in under a day.

Yahooooo!

