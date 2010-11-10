Yahoo's Stock Spikes 5% On New Private Equity rumours

Yahoo’s shares are up 5.4% in the pre-market trading on fresh news about private equity firms trying to do something with the company.



The New York Post says KKR is interested in taking the company private. A source tells the Post, “The Valley is convinced Yahoo! will be sold. The blood is in the water…Yahoo! is in play.”

Separately, Reuters says private equity is trying to get Alibaba to buy Yahoo.

So far, all the talk around Yahoo is just that — talk. It’s still a very long shot anything materialises.

Investors buying on these rumours are setting themselves up to get hurt.

See Also: An AOL-Yahoo Deal Will Hit “Pretty Big Wall Of Impossible”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.