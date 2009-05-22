Yahoo's Entire, Sorry Acquisition History

When Yahoo CTO and product boss Ari Balogh said the company wants to buy a few social media startups and smartphone application-makers, we took the bait and came up with a list of five companies Yahoo should buy.



Here’s the problem with our list: Yahoo isn’t very good at buying companies.

For the latest example, there’s Jumpcut, which Yahoo acquired in 2006 and will finally shutdown on June 15, according to an email Yahoo (YHOO) sent its users:

Jumpcut Users

After careful consideration, we will be officially closing the Jumpcut.com site on June 15, 2009. Therefore, we are no longer accepting new uploads. This was a difficult decision to make, but it’s part of the ongoing prioritization efforts at Yahoo!

We have released a software utility that allows you to download the movies you created on Jumpcut to your computer. As well, you can now download your original assets. See the download page to get started.

Once you download your movies, you may choose to upload them to another site such as Flickr, which now allows video uploads. You can find out more here: http://flickr.com/explore/video

Thanks for your understanding and thanks for being a part of Jumpcut.

The Jumpcut Team

The failed Jumpcut buy isn’t the only Yahoo buy to bust. In fact, looking at a long list of acquisitions Yahoo’s made since its founding in 1994 — — ok, we found it on Wikipedia, so tread carefully — we found three acquisitions we like in retrospect: fantasy sports site Sportasy, search marketing pioneer Overture and Flickr parent-company Ludicorp. It’s too early to tell if Right Media will pay off for Yahoo.

If we’re way off base here, please correct us in the comments or email [email protected]

Update: A reader says Yahoo made some smart acquisitions during its early days:

ClassicGames. The price was $1M. It became Yahoo! Games. Probably the single best ROI on an acquisition Y! ever made.

ViaWeb became Y! stores, another good buy.

WebCal became Y! calendar, also a good buy.

Four11 became Y! Mail. Another good buy.

Acquisition date

Company

Business

Value (USD)

01997-09 September 1997 Net Controls Web search engine $&0000000001400000.0000001,400,000 01997-10-08 October 8, 1997 Four11 Web-based email $&0000000092000000.00000092,000,000 01998-03-31 March 31, 1998 Classic Games Online game — 01998-04-29 April 29, 1998 Sportasy Fantasy sport — 01998-06-08 June 8, 1998 Viaweb Web application $&0000000049000000.00000049,000,000 01998-07-17 July 17, 1998 Webcal Calendaring software $&0000000021000000.00000021,000,000 01998-10-12 October 12, 1998 Yoyodyne Direct marketing $&0000000029600000.00000029,600,000 01998-12 December 1998 Hyperparallel Data analysis $&0000000008000000.0000008,000,000 01999-01-15 January 15, 1999 Log-Me-On Digital identity $&0000000010000000.00000010,000,000 01999-04-01 April 1, 1999 Broadcast.com Internet radio $&0000005700000000.0000005,700,000,000 01999-05-27 May 27, 1999 Encompass Internet service provider $&0000000130000000.000000130,000,000 01999-05-28 May 28, 1999 GeoCities Web hosting service $&0000003600000000.0000003,600,000,000 01999-06-02 June 2, 1999 Online Anywhere Content delivery network $&0000000080000000.00000080,000,000 02000-03-23 March 23, 2000 Arthas.com E-commerce payment systems — 02000-04-05 April 5, 2000 MyQuest Internet service provider — 02000-08-31 August 31, 2000 eGroups Electronic mailing list $&0000000432000000.000000432,000,000 02000-11-09 November 9, 2000 Kimo Web portal $&0000000145000000.000000145,000,000 02001-02-14 February 14, 2001 Sold.com Online auction tools $&0000000030000000.00000030,000,000 02001-06-28 June 28, 2001 LAUNCH Media Online music store $&0000000012000000.00000012,000,000 02002-01-11 January 11, 2002 Hotjobs.com Job search engine $&0000000436000000.000000436,000,000 02002-12-23 December 23, 2002 Inktomi Corporation Internet service provider $&0000000235000000.000000235,000,000 02003-06-14 June 14, 2003 Overture Services, Inc. Search engine marketing $&0000001630000000.0000001,630,000,000 02004-01 January 2004 3721 Internet Assistant Browser Helper Object $&0000000120000000.000000120,000,000 02004-03-26 March 26, 2004 Kelkoo Price comparison service $&0000000579000000.000000579,000,000 02004-07-12 July 12, 2004 Oddpost Web-based email $&0000000030000000.00000030,000,000 02004-09-14 September 14, 2004 Musicmatch Jukebox Audio player $&0000000160000000.000000160,000,000 02004-10-02 October 2, 2004 The All-Seeing Eye Game server browser — 02004-10-22 October 22, 2004 Stata Labs Web-based email — 02004-12-07 December 7, 2004 WUF Networks Mobile media — 02005-02-11 February 11, 2005 Verdisoft Computer software $&0000000058000000.00000058,000,000 02005-03-04 March 4, 2005 Stadeon Online game — 02005-03-20 March 20, 2005

Ludicorp Image hosting service $&0000000040000000.00000040,000,000 02005-04-12 April 12, 2005 TeRespondo Advertising network — 02005-06-14 June 14, 2005 Dialpad Voice over Internet Protocol — 02005-06-14 June 14, 2005 blo.gs Weblog software — 02005-07-25 July 25, 2005 Konfabulator Widget engine — 02005-10-04 October 4, 2005 Upcoming.org Calendaring software — 02005-10-18 October 18, 2005 Whereonearth Web mapping — 02005-12-12 December 12, 2005 del.icio.us Social bookmarking $&0000000020000000.00000020,000,000 02006-01-09 January 9, 2006 Webjay Online music store — 02006-01-17 January 17, 2006 SearchFox Web search engine — 02006-04-18 April 18, 2006 Meedio Digital video recorder — 02006-09-27 September 27, 2006 Jumpcut.com Online video editing — 02006-10-17 October 17, 2006 AdInterax Online advertising — 02006-11-16 November 16, 2006 Bix.com Social media — 02006-11-17 November 17, 2006 Kenet Works Mobile software $&0000000025000000.00000025,000,000 02006-12 December 2006 Wretch Virtual community $&0000000022000000.00000022,000,000 02007-01-08 January 8, 2007 MyBlogLog Social network service — 02007-04-29 April 29, 2007 Right Media Online advertising $&0000000680000000.000000680,000,000 02007-06-20 June 20, 2007 Rivals.com College football — 02007-09-04 September 4, 2007 BlueLithium Advertising network $&0000000300000000.000000300,000,000 02007-09-14 September 14, 2007 BuzzTracker News site — 02007-09-17 September 17, 2007 Zimbra Collaborative software $&0000000350000000.000000350,000,000 02008-02-05 February 5, 2008 FoxyTunes Browser extension — 02008-02-12 February 12, 2008 Maven Networks Video on demand $&0000000160000000.000000160,000,000 02008-05-09 May 9, 2008 Inquisitor Browser extension —

