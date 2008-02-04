Yahoo's Shrinking Sales Team: Getting Smaller Next Month

One bit of good news for Steve Ballmer: An industry insider tells us that Yahoo’s sales team isn’t necessarily opposed to a Microsoft takeover: “There’s a curiosity there.” That’s because Yahoo’s sales team, once the envy of the Web business, is dismayed with current management, and has watched top execs stream out the door. The folks who’ve stayed, we’re told, are open to new leadership.

The bad news: We’re also told that many of Yahoo’s sales folks are leaving next month, regardless of what happens with MSFT-YHOO. That’s because 2007 bonuses will be paid out in March, and an “exodus” of top performers will begin once they get their checks. They’ll likely head to players like Facebook and News Corp.’s MySpace.

So even if Steve gets the deal done in record-breaking time (less than a year), he’ll still be inheriting a depleted, dispirited group that’s also responsible for Yahoo’s most valuable business – selling display ads. Yet another reason to drop a drawn-out acquisition effort and try a super-fast MSN-Yahoo combination. Henry Blodget has instructions here.

See Also: Dear Jerry And Steve… Here’s The Answer

Why The Microsoft-Yahoo Deal Will Be a Disaster

Yahoo in Play: Your Handy Guide to the Deal of the Decade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.