Yahoo's Search Market Share Is Dropping Like A Stone

Yahoo’s search market share has dropped 2 full percentage points since September, according to April figures from ComScore.



In September, Yahoo had 15.5 per cent market share of searches in the U.S. Now, it’s down to 13.5 per cent.

Yahoo’s loss has meant gains for both Google and Microsoft’s Bing over the same time period.

Earlier today, Bing chief Qi Lu told us that he isn’t really concerned about its low market share versus Google, as it’s been making slow but persistent gains for the last three-plus years.

The company rolled out a big update to Bing that will add more data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks, and allow users to interact with friends on those networks from within Bing.

Here’s the full stats for the last year:

Apr-11 May-11 Jun-11 Jul-11 Aug-11 Sep-11 Oct-11 Nov-11 Dec-11 Jan-12 Feb-12 Mar-12 Apr-12 Google 65.4 65.5 65.5 65.1 64.8 65.3 65.6 65.4 65.9 66.2 66.4 66.4 66.5 Bing 14.1 14.1 14.4 14.4 14.7 14.7 14.8 15.0 15.1 15.2 15.3 15.3 15.4 Yahoo 15.9 15.9 15.9 16.1 16.3 15.5 15.2 15.1 14.5 14.1 13.8 13.7 13.5See also: Microsoft Just Blew Google Away In Social Search

