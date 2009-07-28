Yahoo's Re-Branding Begins With Slick Video

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz told analysts she plans to spend a lot of money re-branding Yahoo in the coming months.



In a video that introduces the new Yahoo homepage, we get a sneak preview as to what a new Yahoo could look like.

Watch the clip and you’ll see that there is no:

“Do you Yahoo”

Silly Yahoo! font.

Yodeling.

Geek speak for what went into our new homepage @ Yahoo! Video

