Yahoo's popular finance tool has users revolting

Marissa Mayer may have one more problem to add to her list.

Yahoo has been making changes to its popular finance tool, and users have complained of missing message boards, slow load times, formatting errors and requirements to execute more commands.

“We are aware that some users are reporting slow page loads,” its finance product team responded to one user who complained on a Yahoo message board. “Our engineers are working to address this issue.”

Users also complained that a tool used for customised portfolio tracking has been disabled.

“We are continuing to gather feedback from users and will make decisions, in part, based on it,” Yahoo’s finance product team said in a post responding to one user complaint about its portfolio tracker.

The feedback wasn’t completely negative. One commenter praised Yahoo’s product developers for making upgrades based on user feedback, for example. But the overwhelming majority of user feedback was harshly critical of changes and pleading for developers to restore features at the finance site.

It comes at a difficult time for both the parent company and for Yahoo Finance. Long a preferred option of investors and traders, judging by comScore data, Yahoo Finance has seen its iron grip over Wall Street news loosened in recent years.

Yahoo, as a company, is also facing a struggle. The company abandoned plans to spin-off its stake in Alibaba, and instead is now weighing up spinning out its core internet business.

“Yahoo Finance is continually developing and testing new product concepts in order to offer the best experience for users and advertisers,” a Yahoo spokeswoman told Business Insider. “We have nothing further to share at this time.”

One user complained to Business Insider that numerous messaging functions within the finance vertical were either disabled or down.

Here’s an example of what some users are still finding at Yahoo Finance, weeks after the upgraded site launched:

Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance users have complained the company’s new upgrade has taken away cherished tools, like message boards.

