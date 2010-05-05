Yahoos Poached! Demand Media Grabbing Four More Ahead Of IPO

Next fall, Demand Media will file for what it hopes will be the first $1 billion Internet IPO since Google. To get ready, it’s hiring a bunch of Yahoos.



First, CEO Richard Rosenblatt used his famous charm* (and, we presume, lots of equity) to pluck Yahoo’s very popular ad sales boss Joanne Bradford.

Her mission: convince big brands to spend lots of money against content from Demand Media’s thousands of freelancers.

Now solid industry sources tell us Demand is after four more of Big Purple’s finest. Names, we don’t know, but we hear they’re all from Yahoo ad sales and infrastructure.

Some of the moves are still up in the air. Bet that Yahoo is trying everything to hang on to its talent. But also bet that it won’t work. (We hear Yahoo offered to double Joanne’s salary to no luck.)

*Remember, the guy sold iMall for $595 million and MySpace for $649 million.

