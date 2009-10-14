Yahoo's Pitch To Startups And Developers







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf89c800000000001e091f/image.jpg" link="/yahoos-pitch-to-startups-and-developers-2009-10/yahoos-pitch-to-developers-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Yahoo is sick of watching everyone else in Silicon Valley thrive by tapping into the worldwide community of developers willing to work for free try their luck building apps and widgets for popular platforms.They see that:

iPhones are useful because there’s an app for everything in Apple’s iTunes store.

Facebook makes money selling ads to social games startups like Zynga, which depend on the Facebook App platform.

Twitter would be nowhere without the free labour from the makers of slick apps like Tweetie or TweetDeck.

Yahoo (YHOO) wants to build a similar symbiotic relationship with its own set of developers and startups. The pitch: Developers build tools to make Yahoo.com more useful, Yahoo puts developers and partners in front of 330 million Yahoo.com visitors.

To get the message out, Yahoo hosted an “Open Hack Day” here in New York. We posted pictures from the event on Friday.

Now, we have Yahoo’s presentation deck to developers. Check it out >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-1″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b71000000000004feac5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-2″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b71800000000000b2c1f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-3″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b71f0000000000b568e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-4″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b73900000000005017a5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-5″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7400000000000114983/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-6″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b74a0000000000a95fee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-7″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b75400000000001a3348/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-8″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b75c0000000000b7c19e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-9″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b76500000000001ae36d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-10″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7750000000000bbb389/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-11″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b77c0000000000f94e59/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-12″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7830000000000dc7b40/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-13″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b78a000000000064590e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-14″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7930000000000cbc45a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-15″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7a500000000002eb40a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-16″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7ae00000000002c3aab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-17″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7b800000000001cf888/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-18″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7c00000000000bbc30b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-19″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7c90000000000576b2b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-20″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7d500000000003f63b9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-21″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7e20000000000c7fcbc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoos-pitch-to-developers-22″

title=”Yahoo’s Pitch To Developers”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad4b7eb0000000000e07491/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.