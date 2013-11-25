Yahoo's Own Employees Don't Want To Use Yahoo Mail

Yahoo recently revamped its email product, Yahoo Mail, and the changes haven’t been well-received by users.

AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher obtained a humorous, internal memo from Yahoo management to employees, begging them to switch their corporate email accounts to Yahoo Mail.

At the time of the memo, only 25% had switched their accounts despite previous requests from management.

“Even if we used the most generous of grading curves (say, the one from organic chemistry), we have clearly failed in our goal to move our co-workers to Yahoo Mail,” SVP of Communications Products Jeff Bonforte and CIO Randy Roumillat wrote in the memo.

Many Yahoos are clinging on to Microsoft Outlook instead, which Bonforte and Roumillat point out isn’t “some glorious place of communications nirvana.”

“Certainly, we can admire the application for its survival,” the pair said of Outlook, “an anachronism of the now defunct 90s PC era, a pre-web program written at a time when NT Server terrorized the data center landscape with the confidence of a T-Rex born to yuppie dinosaur parents who fully bought into the illusion of their son’s utter uniqueness because the big-mouthed, tiny-armed monster infant could mimic the gestures of The Itsy-Bitsy Pterodactyl.”

Head over to AllThingsD to read the memo in its entirety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.