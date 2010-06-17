Yahoo's Next Big Newsroom Hire? A Finance Blog Editor

Yahoo needed a champion. This guy stood up.

Photo: Yahoo

Here’s the latest in Yahoo’s original content push.Last week, we reported that Yahoo! had hired former Defamer editor Mark Lisanti as deputy editor of its new entertainment blogs.



That move followed the staffing up of its sports and news verticals.

And now it looks like Yahoo is ready to make its next big editorial hire: a blog editor for Yahoo! Finance.

Felix Salmon points us to the job listing, which the company posted on April 12. It also indicates that they’ll be hiring a “small team of professional bloggers” for the project:

We’re looking for an experienced, versatile, high-motor blog editor specializing in business news targeted at both sophisticated and mass-market audiences. The successful candidate will write and report his or her own stories, as well as hire and manage a small team of professional bloggers to curate and create original content for the largest audience on the Web. This person will set the strategy for and oversee the publication of financial blog content for programming on Yahoo! Finance, the Yahoo! network and consumption on the Web at-large.

Once Yahoo! gets into original blogging and reporting on finance, it will mean big competition for websites like this one. To put it in context, remember that Yahoo’s “Newsroom” blog got 57 million page views in April alone, and it hasn’t even officially launched yet.

