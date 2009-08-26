Yahoo's Search Upgrades Won't Improve Market Share

Will any of Yahoo’s (YHOO) latest search upgrades improve market share?



Bonus: Screenshots of the upgrades →

Not according to Search Engine Land‘s Danny Sullivan.

On Yahoo’s improved UI:

“User interface changes have never been enough for a major player to retain its audience after giving up its technology. Lycos tried. AOL tried — and tried very hard. Heck, user interface changes so far haven’t helped Bing bring in a significant share, and Bing actually owns technology.”

On Yahoo building a search experience that gives users exactly what they are looking for:

“That sounds great — except it’s not anything different from what Microsoft says. And if Google doesn’t say it, that’s because searchers are voting with their actual search activity that Google’s already doing it.”

On Yahoo integrating Yahoo Finance, News and Sports into its search:

“The problem for me remains that the “central place” idea of Yahoo isn’t new. That’s like circa 1997. It’s called being a portal. And while Yahoo’s been successful as a portal, search success has been slipping away over the past few years. There’s absolutely no reason, none, to believe giving up its own search technology will somehow translate through user interface magic into new gains in search.”

Read the rest of the original post here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.